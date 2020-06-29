SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We picked up some much needed rain over the weekend with most of us getting a good soaking, between Saturday and Sunday. Anywhere from 1/2" to 2" of rain fell across the area, and more rain is expected over the next few days.
It's warm and muggy out there again this afternoon and there will be more rounds of showers and storms into the evening. (Most likely non-severe)
An upper level low will continue to bring the threat for more wet weather off and on into the evening. Scattered showers and a few storms will pop-up here and there and will move in from the North around low pressure to our East. The severe threat is not as high as yesterday, but a strong storm can't be ruled out. The biggest threat today will be the heavy rain leading to ponding on road ways.
This pattern will continue through the middle of the week as we remain in a blocking pattern. By the end of the week things will begin to dry out and our rain chances go down. The rain will certainly put a dent into our drought situation and my end it all together.
Temperatures over the the next few days will top off near 80 with dew points in the middle 60's. Thursday will likely be the pick of the week as shower and storm chances drop off.
(3) comments
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
Hey Panzer9811, how you been??? I just got on this article and it's posted Updated 19 min ago | Posted on May 8, 2020....how the heck did you post on this story in Feb????
If you read this how's your family doing? we all good down here in New Orleans
How you been Panzer?
