SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A few downpours moved through overnight, but the rain has moved out for now. It's a cloudy, cool and muggy start with some patchy fog here and there. Make sure you pack the umbrella again today as an upper level low to our north, and an approaching cold front bring a few downpours and storms around this afternoon.
The storm threat is from about noon to 5pm, but at any point we could see a spot shower. A strong storm could develop with some gusty wind and small hail, but the more widespread concern will be heavy rain and lightning. Temperatures warm into the 70s with a muggy feel ahead of the front.
It will clear out this evening making for pleasant conditions. It will then turn cooler and drier overnight as high pressure begins to settle into the Northeast. Temperatures will fall into the 50's by morning.
High pressure will bring gorgeous weather for the rest of the work week. We return to refreshing air and sunny skies with seasonable temperatures in the middle to upper 70s. This nice stretch will continue through Friday, although Friday will be warm with highs in the middle 80s. Expect sunshine and warm, comfortable temps during the day, and cool, crisp nights. Thursday and Friday morning's temps may dip into the 40's.
This weekend for Father’s Day, Juneteenth and the start to summer, we will see a mixed bag of weather. Saturday is looking warm and humid with highs in the lot to mid 80s. We look to start partly cloudy, but a strong cold front will bring a threat for showers and thunderstorms for the afternoon. There may be a few strong to severe storms as the front comes through, stay tuned! Behind the front, it will turn less humid with comfortable conditions. Temperatures for Father's Day will start in the 50's with highs near 80 in the afternoon, delightful!
