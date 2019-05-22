SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A beautiful weather day across western Mass with temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s under a mostly sunny sky. We are seeing some high, thin clouds this evening, which will gradually increase tonight. Dry weather continues tonight with temperatures falling into the 50s with a light and variable breeze.
Clouds increase overnight with a slight chance for a few showers arriving close to dawn. Any showers will be brief, light and spotty. Temperatures around sunrise will hover close to 50 degrees.
Some breaks of sunshine are possible Thursday, but overall skies remain mostly cloudy with highs topping off around 70. A cold front will approach later in the day with scattered showers and thunderstorms. The main severe threat will be out of our area, but an isolated severe storm is possible for western Mass. Damaging wind gusts or an isolated tornado are the main threats.
We dry out Thursday night and turn breezy for Friday as high pressure builds to our northwest. It will be a dry, seasonable end to the week and start to the weekend with highs in the low 70s both Friday and Saturday. Most of Saturday will be dry with increasing clouds through the afternoon. A cold front will bring another round of showers Saturday night.
Showers exit early Sunday morning and the day overall is looking dry and warm. Highs Sunday should top off around 80 with a mix of sun and clouds. A ridge of high pressure should keep our weather dry and warm for Memorial Day as well. An approaching warm front could bring a few showers late Monday night into Tuesday.
