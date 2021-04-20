SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A beautiful day across the Pioneer Valley with highs spiking in the low 70s for many. However, this afternoon, showers have popped up and may bring some brief rain before the sun comes back out. Breezes have also ramped up and gusts are occasionally hitting 30mph.
Clouds increase tonight as a warm front passes through. Some showers are likely, but spotty. Temperatures fall back to the upper 30s to mid 40s as skies remain partly to mostly cloudy. Wind will lighten up quite a bit compared to the afternoon.
Breezy and seasonable Wednesday with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Gusts out of the southwest may again top 30mph throughout the day. Skies begin mostly cloudy and showers are possible around sunrise, but become more likely as the morning goes on. The afternoon is looking unsettled with scattered showers, then a cold front will bring a line of heavier rain and a few imbedded thunderstorms between roughly 3-5pm. Some damaging wind gusts are possible with this line as well.
Behind the cold front, wind will shift to the Northwest and begin ushering in much colder air. Temperatures fall to around freezing by Thursday morning with a few snow showers in the Berkshires and hill towns.
An upper low will keep us chilly Thursday and wind gusts may top 40mph at times as we get stuck between surface low and high pressure. A few rain or snow showers remain possible, especially in the hills.
As the upper low exits, temperatures rebound back to near normal Friday and near 70 Saturday. We will still have a gusty breeze to end the week, but wind relaxes a bit Saturday. Skies look mostly sunny to start the weekend, but high clouds increase in the afternoon and evening ahead of another approaching low. Periods of rain are looking likely Sunday along with a cool breeze as a coastal low passes to our south and east.
