SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A few showers and downpours are possible through 8pm as a broken line of rain moves south. Tonight, skies remain partly to mostly cloudy with some clearing by morning. We stay muggy and warm with overnight lows close to 70 in many spots. In areas that saw rain, some patchy fog is possible.
Thursday will be hot and humid with highs nearing 90 and dew points up around 70-which will make the afternoon feel like mid to upper 90s across the Pioneer Valley. Most will see a dry weather day with good sunshine, but a spot shower or storm late in the afternoon can’t be totally ruled out.
July humidity is in full swing across New England with no real relief in sight. Humid air may ease a bit early next week, but overall, no real dry air is coming anytime soon. Temperatures cool a bit Friday ad Saturday with highs back to the 80s as clouds increase ahead of an approaching coastal low/tropical system.
Low pressure will move northward along the East Coast on Friday, bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms to southern New England by Friday afternoon. Steady rain becomes more likely Friday evening and night and will continue into Saturday morning. Heavy rain is likely as this system draws in a lot of moisture off the Atlantic, which could lead to flooding. Saturday will be very humid with lingering showers and a few thunderstorms.
An upper level trough will dominate our weather Sunday through mid-next week, keeping our weather unsettled. Temperatures stay close to normal, but with lingering humidity and daily shower and thunderstorm chances continue.
(3) comments
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
Hey Panzer9811, how you been??? I just got on this article and it's posted Updated 19 min ago | Posted on May 8, 2020....how the heck did you post on this story in Feb????
If you read this how's your family doing? we all good down here in New Orleans
How you been Panzer?
