SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - After a sunny, cool start to the day things have changed in a hurry! Showers and a few downpours are moving through the area now, thanks to a warm front pushing through the region.
The warm front is attached to a vigorous storm system that will be moving through the Northeast, setting the stage for more downpours and a few thunder storms later this afternoon. The cold front associated with this system will instigate showers and even a few storms by mid to late afternoon as it briefly turns a bit muggy. A storm or two could become strong to severe with the main threat being large hail and damaging wind gusts. Sever storms will be isolated in nature, but certainly a "weather wary" afternoon.
This system is fast moving, so things will dry out quickly this evening as it becomes breezy, and cooler. As things settled down overnight scattered frost is possible in the hills by morning. ***A Freeze Watch is in effect for the hills and Berkshire County from 3am to 8am. ****
Tomorrow will be bright, but windy and cool with highs in the 50's. There may be an afternoon spot shower around in the hills, so we go right back to the pattern we had over the weekend. With high pressure overhead it will be clear and calm tomorrow night with temperatures down into the 20's in some spots. Scattered frost is once again possible, even for the valley.
Wednesday looks nice with plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will reach near 60. The end of the week turns warmer with shower and storm chances by Friday. Temps by Friday will be up near 80, and this weekend will be much warmer too with temps in the 70's on Saturday.
