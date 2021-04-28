SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It’s a warm and pleasant afternoon across western Mass, but a line of showers and a few thunderstorms will be moving in this evening.
A line of showers and storms is moving across New York state this afternoon and it should arrive in western Mass sometime after 6pm. There’s a good chance this line weakens to showers and some thunder, but a low risk for a strong or severe storm to keep it’s strength. The main concern with any stronger or severe storms is hail and damaging wind gusts. Downpours and some lightning are more likely.
Showers taper off before midnight and skies remain mostly cloudy overnight with lows in the 50s for most.
The warm front we’ve been watching is still to our south today, but will move into southern New England Thursday with rain. A few showers are possible in the morning, but most of the steadier rain begins in the early afternoon. Temperatures will climb into the 60s in western Mass with some upper 60s possible in the CT River Valley.
Showers continue Thursday night and possibly into Friday morning as low pressure and a cold front swing through. We may see some beneficial rain over an inch by the time rain ends Friday. Temperatures Friday look cooler with highs in the 50s to low 60s. Breezes increase and gusts may top 40mph at times out of the west.
Colder air dives in for Friday night and if any showers linger, they may be rain or snow showers across the high terrain! Welcome May!
A dry weekend is on the way, but Saturday remains blustery and cool with highs around 60. Skies look partly cloudy. More clouds build for Sunday with a passing upper level disturbance. A low shower risk, but most stay dry and milder with highs in the low 70s. Temperatures continue to climb early next week with some upper 70s possible Monday! Showers return Tuesday with our next cold front.
