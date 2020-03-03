SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -
Two rounds of showers are pushing across western Mass this evening. The first round, occurring in the early evening, will bring a period of steady rain through about 7pm. The second batch will come through ahead of a cold front around 11pm to midnight, with a few downpours and a risk for thunder. Nothing severe is expected.
We remain breezy tonight with a southerly wind, then overnight wind will shift westerly behind the cold front and increase. It will be a windy Wednesday for all of southern New England with gusts topping 40mph at times throughout the morning and early afternoon. Dry air rushes back in and we will see a mix of sun and clouds Wednesday with highs in the 40s to near 50.
Breezes lighten a bit Wednesday night and clouds increase with a passing upper level disturbance. A few rain showers and high elevation snow showers will be possible close to midnight.
Our weather remains dry and cool Thursday with good sunshine and a bit of a breeze. Clouds return Friday morning after a cold start, but the day looks mainly dry. Two areas of low pressure will near New England Friday evening, one off the coast and one moving in from the Great Lakes. The western storm will be the one to bring a little wet weather our way, while the coastal storm continues to look like it stays out to sea. Some rain and high elevation snow showers are possible Friday night and overnight with some minor accumulation possible in the Berkshires.
Our weather turns briefly colder Saturday behind the departing coastal storm and cold front, but it is short-lived. Temperatures return to the 50s Sunday and 60s Monday with dry weather. Our next storm looks to move in Tuesday with a chance for rain.
(1) comment
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
