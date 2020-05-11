SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The risk for thunderstorms continues into this evening as low pressure passes to our north. Our atmosphere today gives us a chance for small hail with any showers or storms that move through and some have already seen that today in eastern Hampden County. Gusty wind is also possible with any heavy showers or storms. There is a low risk for a severe thunderstorm this afternoon and evening, which could bring isolated damaging wind gusts and large hail. This threat will quickly come to an end with sunset.
Behind a passing cold front, we get a shot of cooler air for tonight and Tuesday. Temperatures tonight fall into the 30s with most spots staying above freezing. It will feel more like 20s as we turn breezy and a few gusts could hit 20mph overnight.
Tuesday looks mostly sunny and blustery with gusts to 30mph and highs back to the lower and middle 50s. An upper level disturbance moving by in the afternoon should bring some patchy clouds and possibly a shower around Rt. 2 in Franklin and Berkshire Counties.
While the next few nights will be quite cold for May, we are actually looking at a pattern shift this week-finally! There is a frost/freeze potential Tuesday night (it should still be breezy though) and again Wednesday night as skies remain clear and wind calm. Daytime highs begin climbing back to the normal range Thursday and by Friday we are expecting 70s and dew points in the 60s!
Dry weather looks to last from Tuesday to Thursday, then our next storm system rolls in to end the week. A passing warm front will bring shower chances Thursday night into Friday morning, then we turn warm and muggy ahead of a cold front. There is a risk for thunderstorms Friday afternoon and evening ahead of the front-will have to watch for severe potential. Near normal temps continue into the weekend.
