SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Clouds will win out this afternoon as it continues to become more humid. Temperatures will reach near 80 with dew points climbing into the 60s. It will certainly feel more tropical. Showers and a few downpours will move into Western Massachusetts this afternoon. We have a cold front moving in from the west along with moisture associated with Tropical Depression Erin to out South and East. Erin will track well east of the Cape but some of it's moisture may creep into western Mass.
Rainfall amounts will range from not much at all to 1" with higher amounts to the east where there is a Flash Flood Watch in effect. (Worcester County and points East) A few rumbles of thunder are possible, but nothing strong or severe is expected. Most of the afternoon it will not be raining but when it does it could pour.
We dry out quickly early tomorrow morning and tomorrow is looking very nice. Temperatures remain warm with highs again in the low to middle 80s, but dew points quickly fall back to the 50s with lots of sunshine around.
Some clouds increase Friday afternoon and evening and a spot shower is possible with another cold front. Most remain dry as the front passes and drier, cooler air moves in for the weekend.
It will be cooler on Saturday with highs in the mid to upper 70s under a mostly sunny sky. We will be quite dry over the weekend with dew points in the 40s, so expect overnight temps to return to the 50s. Our next system will bring in more clouds later Sunday along with shower chances Sunday night into Labor Day.
Tropical Storm Dorian has top winds of 70 mph and is heading towards Puerto Rico. It will strengthen over the next few days and will approach Florida/Georgia coast over the weekend possibly as a Major category 3 hurricane! This storm has lots of potential and will become a big news story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.