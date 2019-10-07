SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- While most of the afternoon has been dry, a slow moving cold front is bringing rain to the area for the evening and night. Rain totals should reach to 0.5" to 1" of rain across western Mass before clearing up early Tuesday. Fortunately western Mass will stay on the mild side overnight.
High pressure will briefly build-in for Tuesday. Though the day starts with a few clouds, expect increasing sunshine for the afternoon. Highs reach into the upper 60s. Get all your fall foliage viewing and pumpkin patch visiting done tomorrow because the rest of the week is unsettled.
A coastal system will develop in the Atlantic on Wednesday and anchor itself in place until Saturday. This means clouds and showers are likely for the middle-and-end of the week. Scattered rain is likely Wednesday afternoon, Thursday into Friday, and parts of Saturday. This system has the potential for some good healthy rain totals, up to 3-5" in the area!
There is some uncertainty with the forecast late week. How close will this storm be to New England as it anchors itself in the Atlantic will really determine how wet and windy we get. At this point, plan on unsettled, cool conditions for the second half of the week with temperatures generally in the 50s.
Frost and freezing temperatures are not a concern as overnight lows stay well-above 32°.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.