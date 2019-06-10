SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The perfect weekend has come and gone, and now some showers and downpours have moved in to western Mass. Some of the downpours overnight could be moderate to even heavy, so some very minor street flood. Rain totals will be between .5" and 1", however some isolated spots may see totals exceeding 1.5".
A few rumbles of thunder are possible with the rain overnight, though the storms will stay less than severe.
Showers will come to an end mid-morning, and conditions will quickly go from overcast to sunny, like a snap of your fingers.
Highs on Tuesday will pop to the middle 70s once the skies clear. It'll be breezy with lower humidity than this evening.
The sunshine continues into Wednesday with highs returning to near 80. The brief stretch of dry weather will end on Thursday with cooler-than-average temperatures and showers. A few thunderstorms will arrive in the evening before showers wrap up on Friday.
The weekend will start dry, but rain is in the forecast for Saturday.
