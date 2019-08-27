SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Clouds continue to increase across southern New England, but we remain comfortable this evening and tonight. Dew points and temperatures will be back into the middle and upper 50s, which is still pleasant.
Wednesday morning will begin mild with only a touch of humidity, but that will be climbing throughout the day. A cold front will be moving in from the west, so clouds will hang tough most of the day with occasional breaks of sunshine. Dew points climb into the 60s by the afternoon and temperatures rise into the lower and middle 80s. Showers are looking likely later in the afternoon or early evening. Rainfall may become enhanced from Tropical Depression 6, which continues to move northward, but remains well off the coast.
Rainfall amounts Wednesday evening and night may end up around a half inch to 1 inch thanks to a tropical depression off shore, as well as an approaching cold front. A few showers are possible from 3-4pm on, but the best chance for a soaking rain will be from 7pm through 1 or 2am Thursday morning. A few rumbles of thunder are possible, but nothing strong or severe is expected.
We dry out quickly Thursday morning and end up with a nice day. Temperatures remain warm with highs again in the low to middle 80s, but dew points quickly fall back to the 50s. We end the week with summer temperatures in the middle 80s along with a sunny sky. Some clouds increase Friday afternoon and evening and a spot shower is possible with another cold front. Most remain dry as the front passes and drier, cooler air moves in for the weekend.
Temperatures return to normal Saturday with highs in the upper 70s under a mostly sunny sky. We will be quite dry over the weekend with dew points in the 40s, so expect overnight temps to return to the 50s. Our next system will bring in more clouds later Sunday along with shower chances Sunday night into Labor Day.
