SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Fair conditions this evening will give way to more clouds and showers overnight. This evening, weak high pressure is helping to make the air feel a bit more comfortable and dry. However, dew points will climb overnight, leading to a muggy, mild start Tuesday morning. Showers will hold off until after midnight and will persist through Tuesday morning and afternoon.
Tuesday will be a humid day with highs reaching the lower to middle 70s under an overcast sky. Showers are most likely through the morning, then will be spottier in the afternoon and taper off for the evening. Rainfall amounts should end up around 1 to 2 tenths of an inch for most, but near and south of the Mass Pike, heavier rain could lead to a quarter inch or more.
We dry out Tuesday night, but it will still feel fairly muggy-a trend that will last through the end of the week. A frontal boundary will again move southward, keeping Wednesday mostly rain-free as well. We should get a little sun in the mix, which will help high temps climb into the upper 70s Wednesday afternoon with a light breeze. A shower or two can’t be totally ruled out and would be later in the day, if at all.
Our next round of rain is looking likely for Thursday evening through Friday as a stronger upper wave moves across New England. Surface low pressure will pass along the South coast bringing periods of showers and a few thunderstorms. Heavy downpours are looking possible with this system. Models suggest 1-2 inches of rain may be possible for western Mass and a flood watch could be issued.
We finally get a break in the pattern for the weekend as high pressure builds to our north with a more comfortable air mass. With strong low pressure to our northeast Saturday, it should be a breezy day with good sunshine and highs in the 70s. We stay dry and sunny Sunday, then shower and thunderstorm chances return for Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.