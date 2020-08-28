SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It's been a pretty nice end to the workweek with a good bit of sunshine and temperatures returning to the low 80s.
Clouds will increase tonight with the chance for showers after midnight with lows dropping back into the lower and middle 60s.
The remnants of Laura will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms to the region tomorrow. The best chance to see widespread showers, downpours and thunderstorms will be during the afternoon. This is due to the help of an approaching cold front. There is also the chance for some storms to become strong to severe. It will turn much more humid with highs in the middle to upper 70s.
Sunday is looking to be breezy as Laura's remnants goes out to sea. Behind the storm, sunshine returns with drier more comfortable conditions that will last into the start of next week. Your next chance for rain comes midweek Wednesday into Thursday. We will be monitoring and updating timing and impacts of that system as it draws closer.
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
Hey Panzer9811, how you been??? I just got on this article and it's posted Updated 19 min ago | Posted on May 8, 2020....how the heck did you post on this story in Feb????
If you read this how's your family doing? we all good down here in New Orleans
How you been Panzer?
