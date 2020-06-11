SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It's a muggy and mild start to the day with some light showers around this morning.
Thursday will be a humid day with highs climbing close to 80. Skies look mainly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms around throughout the morning and afternoon. While it won’t be a washout, it will be an unsettled day with downpours possible a few times and maybe a thunderstorm. We are at a low severe risk with isolated strong to damaging wind possible. Showers and storms taper off in the evening and we turn cooler Thursday night.
A cold front will slowly make its way to the coast by Friday, keeping the eastern shore, Cape and Islands unsettled with continued chances for wet weather. In western Mass, we dry out with dew points crashing into the 40s and 50s-refreshing. It will be a warm end to the week with highs in the 80s under a sunny sky after some early clouds.
Our weekend begins very nice with a mainly dry cold front coming through early Saturday. This front will leave us with good sunshine, seasonable temperatures and low humidity for Saturday afternoon. Temperatures should fall into the lower 50s Saturday night thanks to high pressure to our north keeping skies mostly clear.
Clouds build Sunday as an upper low develops over the Ohio Valley. This low will keep us under an easterly wind flow here in western Mass, allowing for a few showers on occasion and a good amount of cloud cover for the first half of next week.
(3) comments
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
Hey Panzer9811, how you been??? I just got on this article and it's posted Updated 19 min ago | Posted on May 8, 2020....how the heck did you post on this story in Feb????
If you read this how's your family doing? we all good down here in New Orleans
How you been Panzer?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.