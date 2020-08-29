SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Occasional showers and thunderstorms are likely today out ahead of an approaching cold front. Some storms could become strong to severe this afternoon and because of that threat today is a First Warning Weather Day.
The remnants of Laura will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms to the region today. It will not be raining all the time, there should be some dry periods as well. The best chance to see widespread showers, downpours and thunderstorms will be during the afternoon into early this evening. This is due to the help of an approaching cold front. There is also the chance for some storms to become strong to severe. The main threats with any storms will be strong, gusty winds, hail and heavy rainfall which could lead to street and poor drainage flooding. It will turn much more humid with highs in the middle to upper 70s. Showers and thunderstorms will end later tonight with clearing after midnight. Lows will fall into the upper 50s to around 60.
Sunday is looking to be breezy as Laura's remnants goes out to sea. Behind the storm, sunshine returns with drier more comfortable conditions that will last into the start of next week. Rain chances will return for the middle of the week.
