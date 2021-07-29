SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM): A spot downpour moved through greater Springfield overnight with a weak warm front moving through. There's no rain out there now and the morning will remain dry however clouds will build today with an increasing threat for showers or a thunderstorm this afternoon, especially after about 2-3pm. Severe storms should remain to our south. Temps will top off in the 70's. like yesterday however it will become more humid as the day goes on.
A batch of steady rain is likely night as a wave of low pressure moves through with the potential for some flooding issues. There may be an embedded thunderstorms as well.
Rain tapers off overnight, but a few spotty showers may linger tomorrow morning as a cold front moves through. We keep a muggy feel through the morning, then a rush of drier, cooler air rolls into western Mass. Dew points fall throughout the day and northwest breezes may gust to 20-25mph. Temperatures will top off in the mid to upper 70's as dew points crash into the 40's and temps will likely fall into the 40s tomorrow night as well! Get ready to open those windows or maybe a bit too cool for that? The record low is 45 set in 1964.
The weekend starts with a cool, crisp feel in the air-preview of early fall! Temperatures rise into the 70s Saturday after under a mostly sunny sky and very low humidity. A beautiful day on tap with a continued breeze. You may need a jacket early Saturday and during the evening as we quickly cool off.
Saturday night will be cool and dry, another great night for sleeping. Our next round of rain comes in Sunday afternoon or evening with a warm and cold front approaching, increasing humidity. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon and evening as a cold front moves through.
After showers and storms exit Sunday night, we look dry and comfortable to kick off the week with highs in the 70s to near 80 Monday and Tuesday. Moisture off shore Tuesday and Wednesday will need to be watched as a coastal storm develops.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.