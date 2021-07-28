SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM): High pressure is bringing us a rare dry weather day here in western Mass. Tonight we are cool and comfortable with humidity rising slightly overnight. Wind stays calm and temperatures fall into the middle and upper 50s through sunrise. Skies become mostly clear tonight, but clouds will gradually increase through Thursday morning.
Clouds build Thursday with an increasing threat for showers or a thunderstorm in the afternoon. Severe storms should remain to our south, but may get near the Hartford area. We are out of the highlighted severe risk area for now, but that could change, so continue to monitor for changes.
A batch of rain is also looking possible Thursday night as a wave of low pressure moves through and we are at a low flood risk.
Rain tapers off overnight, but a few spotty showers may linger Friday morning as a cold front moves through. We keep a muggy feel through Friday morning, then a rush of drier, cooler air rolls into New England. Dew points fall throughout the day and northwest breezes may gust to 20-25mph. Temperatures should be near 80 Friday afternoon, but will fall into the 40s Friday night! Get ready to open those windows!
The weekend starts with a chill in the air-preview of early fall! Temperatures rise into the 70s Saturday with mostly sunny skies and very low humidity. A beautiful day on tap with a continued breeze.
Our next round of fronts approach Sunday, increasing humidity a bit and bringing scattered to patchy clouds. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon and evening as a cold front moves through.
After showers and storms exit Sunday night, we look dry and comfortable to kick off the week with highs in the 70s to near 80 Monday and Tuesday. More clouds and an increasing threat for showers by mid-week.
