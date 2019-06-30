SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We've been dealing with scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some of those storms managed to produce hail in parts of Hampshire county this afternoon. Showers will end this evening and drier air moves in for the start of the week.
Showers will end by this evening with skies remaining mostly cloudy early. We will see the skies clearing out later tonight with overnight lows dropping back into the upper 50s to around 60.
We go back to pleasant weather next week with sunshine, warm temps and low humidity on tap for Monday. A weak front will bring a slight chance for showers Monday night into Tuesday morning, but it isn’t looking like much. Sun and clouds are expected through mid-week with rising temps. Highs may hit 90 on the 4th with a bit more humidity and shower chances return by Friday.
