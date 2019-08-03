SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Parts of western Mass have been dealing with showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some of these storms have become severe with gusty winds, heavy rain and hail. The shower and thunderstorm threat will linger into early this evening.
The shower and thunderstorm threat will wind down after sunset as we lose the heating of the day. Skies will become partly cloudy overnight with lows dropping back into the lower 60s. The cold front that brought us the showers today will push south of our area tonight. The south coast will remain unsettled Sunday as the front slowly moves offshore, but western Mass is looking good with lowering humidity and more sunshine. High pressure builds Sunday night, allowing for another cool, crisp start Monday morning! Monday will also be a fantastic weather day.
Our weather pattern shifts to humid and unsettled beginning Tuesday and likely lasting through the end of the week. In the upper levels, a trough in the Northeast will keep us dealing with rain and thunderstorm chances, as will fronts at the surface. Temperatures look to stay fairly steady next week with highs in the 80s, but dew points will remain high. There may be a severe risk Tuesday and Wednesday-something to monitor.
