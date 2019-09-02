SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - There have been a few showers around this Labor Day Monday morning, however they are very light and spotty. Western Mass will stay mostly cloudy for the morning before the shower and storm chances really ramp up into the afternoon.
Strong to severe storms are possible between 12p-6p. The biggest threats with any storms will be the gusty wind and torrential rain. There is also a non-zero threat for tornadoes, though that looks to be mainly into the lower Hudson River Valley and into Connecticut.
Warm and humid weather continues Tuesday and Wednesday ahead of an approaching cold front. The front will bring a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon and evening, then dry, cooler air follows behind the front for the end of the week. Thursday and Friday look dry, but high clouds from Hurricane Dorian may be around depending on the track.
HURRICANE DORIAN: still a very strong Category 5 storm churning over Grand Bahama Island. This is the first category 5 hurricane to ever hit this 100 mile-long island. "Extreme destruction" has already been reported throughout the island, with the Grand Bahama International Airport reportedly under 5 feet of water.
