SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- We continue with a First Warning Weather Day through this evening. There is still the potential for showers and thunderstorms this evening, some of which could be on the stronger side. As a cold front pushes to the east breezy and cooler conditions arrive for the start of the work week.
Showers and thunderstorms will continue into this evening before ending later tonight. Some clearing will take place during the overnight and temperatures cool into the upper 40s to around 50.
Cooler air moves in overhead with a trough for Monday and Tuesday. Daytime highs should stay in the 60s and we will feel some cool nights with temps in the 40s both Monday and Tuesday mornings. Mainly dry weather is forecast over this time, but with a gusty breeze as low pressure slowly departs to our north. Mid to late week will be warmer with a chance for showers and storms Thursday.
