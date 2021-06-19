SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The chance for showers and a few thunderstorms will continue into tonight. A warm, dry and less humid day is on tap for Father's Day.
The best chance for us to see showers and thunderstorms will be during the evening through tonight, which should spare us from widespread severe weather. However, a low risk for a strong to severe storm is there, so be vigilant and keep an eye to the sky (and radar). Locally heavy downpours are possible, and threats associated with any isolated storms that do develop would be locally damaging wind gusts or perhaps some small hail.
A weak ridge will build into the Northeast Sunday and Monday, bringing in some bigger heat-especially Monday. Father’s Day is looking mostly sunny, dry and very warm with highs in the middle to upper 80s. It will be noticeably less humid on Sunday. Monday should also stay mainly rain-free, though a shower or storm may approach by the evening. Monday will be hot for sure with highs in the low 90s and much higher humidity. Monday afternoon may feel like middle or even upper 90s in western Mass!
A tropical system hitting the Gulf coast this weekend will move toward the East Coast by early next week. A very warm and very humid air mass will be overhead Monday and Tuesday with dew points nearing 70. Additionally it will get a bit breezy on Monday and Tuesday. Monday flow will be out of the south at about 5-15mph sustained and occasional gusts to 25mph. A cold front will approach Tuesday from the west and may pull in some tropical moisture from the remnant tropical low, which should bring us a shot at heavy rain. Behind the cold front, our flow turns westerly 5-10mph, occasional gusts to 20mph. Drier and cooler air rolls in for Wednesday to Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.