SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Now that a warm front has lifted to the northeast, skies have turned partly cloudy in most areas. Temperatures hit mid-80s by 3:30pm this afternoon along with very high dew points!
Showers and thunderstorms continue to flare up this afternoon and will move into western Mass throughout the remainder of the day. All thunderstorms will bring heavy rain and frequent lightning, but only some will produce small hail and damaging wind gusts. Be on alert through the evening.
Showers and storms should fizzle out before midnight and skies look to partially clear. Patchy fog is likely across western Mass and much of southern New England through Thursday morning. Overnight lows return to the 60s.
Thursday looks like another hot, humid day with partly cloudy skies. There is a very low risk for a pop up shower, but the majority of western Mass will see a dry day (though pretty humid).
A cold front to our northwest will gradually move southeast into New England over the next few days. Hot and humid Friday with a few showers and storms coming into western Mass by the late afternoon and evening.
Showers and storms become more likely Saturday as the front gets closer and moves through. Some heavy rain is possible Saturday and looks to be our best shot at more of a washout. Sunday may see some improvement as the front moves east, but showers are still possible.
Temperatures look seasonable early next week with continued high humidity Monday to Wednesday. The risk for rain is low for the first 3 days of the week, but we may see some late-day pop ups, especially Tuesday and Wednesday. A cold front coming through Wednesday looks to usher in a less humid air mass for the end of the week.
