SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Showers and thunderstorms continue to move through western Mass this evening and some storms have been on the stronger side. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 8pm for all of western Mass.
We will see showers and thunderstorms continue this evening as a cold front continues to work through the region. Skies should remain mostly cloudy overnight and it will be mild and muggy with lows falling back into the middle 60s.
That cold front will stall to our east and as we head into the work week with waves of low pressure riding along the front. That means much of the work week is looking unsettled with shower and thunderstorm chances during the afternoon. We will try to dry things out heading into the 4th of July weekend.
For the first time since July 10, 2018, parts of Massachusetts are in a moderate drought, including nearly all of western Mass. Over the last seven weeks, Westover ARB is running a rainfall deficit of 3.6". Now the concern shifts to when western Mass does get rain, that it's not too heavy that it just runs off and not absorbed into the ground.
(3) comments
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
Hey Panzer9811, how you been??? I just got on this article and it's posted Updated 19 min ago | Posted on May 8, 2020....how the heck did you post on this story in Feb????
If you read this how's your family doing? we all good down here in New Orleans
How you been Panzer?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.