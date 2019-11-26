SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- We saw a gorgeous weather day today with sunshine and highs in the lower 60s in the Pioneer Valley! Wednesday will be a transition day and we turn colder for Thanksgiving through the holiday weekend.
Tonight, skies begin clear and temperatures are already dropping quickly. We hit our low early in the night, then temperatures will steady out and slowly climb through sunrise as clouds build. Overnight lows bottom out in the upper 20s to low 30s with calm wind.
Wednesday begins mostly cloudy, dry and chilly. As strong low pressure moves into the Great Lakes region, a cold front will move east and sweep through New England Wednesday night. Ahead of the front, we will have a southeasterly breeze, cloudy skies and high temps in the upper 40s to low 50s. A shower or two is possible close to Noon, then showers become more likely later in the afternoon and evening as the front approaches. Rain amounts look light with most picking up a tenth of an inch or so.
Behind the cold front, wind will shift to the west and increase Wednesday night. Colder air dives into the high elevations and some snow showers are possible in the Berkshires through Thanksgiving morning. An inch or less is possible in the highest locations.
Low pressure over the Gulf of Maine will continue to strengthen Thursday, leading to some gusty wind over New England and the Mid-Atlantic on Thanksgiving. Wind gusts across western Mass could top 30-40mph at times. We will see a dry day in the Pioneer Valley with more clouds than sunshine. High temps climb into the lower and middle 40s, but with the wind, it will feel like 20s in the hills and 30s in the valley.
High pressure builds Friday, but we are still breezy with wind gusts of 20-30mph at times. For early morning shoppers, expect wind chills in the teens! Afternoon highs only make it to around 40, but it will feel like 20s most of the day. Bright sunshine will help a bit. Wind will relax Friday night, leading to temps in the teens by Saturday morning. Saturday looks dry and bright with highs in the middle to upper 30s.
Our next storm, again moving across the US, will arrive in New England by midday Sunday. A strong low moves to our northwest, but a secondary low develops along the mid-Atlantic coast. This coastal low will bring a period of wet weather (possibly snow) from Sunday afternoon through midday Monday. Some mixing may occur in the valley as well. There’s still a lot of uncertainty as far as precip type and amount, but this may be a high impact storm due to it being a very busy travel day! Stay tuned!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.