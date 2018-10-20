SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Hopefully you were able to spend some time enjoying the mild air this afternoon because much cooler air is on the way tomorrow.
Colder air will descend tonight across southern New England, but temperatures stay above freezing through Sunday morning. An approaching cold front will bring the chance for showers overnight. It will be breezy though, so expect some colder wind chills in the 20s and 30s. There still could be a leftover shower early tomorrow morning, and a few wet snowflakes could mix in in parts of Franklin and Berkshire county.
Skies will quickly become mostly sunny tomorrow as the cold front slides to the east but we will be dealing with a gusty northwesterly winds. Despite the sunshine highs tomorrow only top out in the lower to middle 40s. The wind will make it feel colder however.
Our next frost chance will come tomorrow night into Monday morning with temps in the 20s and low 30s possible. We should keep a fair sky for viewing the Orionids too! Temps remain below normal much of the week with highs in the 40s and 50s through Friday. Shower chances creep in Monday night and Tuesday morning with a passing Clipper system, but not much is expected. Mid to late week is trending dry and sunny for now.
Tonight: Cloudy skies with the chance for showers. Lows: 34-38
Tomorrow: Becoming sunny, windy and chilly. Highs: 43-47
Monday: Mostly sunny skies. Cool. Highs: 46-50
