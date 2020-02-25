SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A weak front lingers to our south this evening, keeping clouds around. Scattered showers and light rain will also move through this evening and early tonight as weak low pressure passes by. Low clouds and fog will be around overnight along with occasional showers or some patchy drizzle through Wednesday morning. Temperatures stay above freezing just about everywhere, but a few of the highest elevations may see some wet snow showers.
Wednesday will be another cloudy day with a cool northeasterly breeze keeping highs in the 40s. Occasional showers may be around or some drizzle, but it won’t be a washout. Our next round of rain will be moving in Wednesday night along with a chance for strong to damaging wind gusts.
A double barrel low will slowly move across New England Wednesday night, bringing a period of steady rain that may be heavy at times. Ahead of a cold front, wind out of the east-southeast will increase Wednesday night and in the Berkshires, gusts of 50-60mph are possible. A High Wind Watch has been posted for Berkshire County for this risk. Elsewhere, rain and wind continue through Thursday morning. Along the eastern slopes of the Berkshires-into the NW hills of Franklin and Hampshire Counties, snow is looking possible and may be heavy through Thursday morning. In this area, 1-3” of snow is looking possible.
Behind the cold front, wind will shift westerly and gust 30-40mph for Thursday. Rain and mountain snow will taper off Thursday morning with only a shower or two lingering into the afternoon. High temperatures should be reached early, then colder air will dive in on the gusty breeze.
Cold and blustery Friday with highs back to the 30s. An upper low and deep trough move overhead over the weekend, which will keep patchy clouds, a breeze and below-normal temperatures around. Our weather is looking mainly dry, though occasional snow showers and flurries can’t be ruled out in the hills. Temperatures will begin to moderate early next week and our next storm looks to arrive Tuesday as a brief mix changing to rain.
(1) comment
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
