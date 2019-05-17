SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It was beautiful yesterday but showers will be back today so pack the umbrella as you head out the door this morning.
Today is not going to be a washout but it will be rather unsettled under a mostly cloudy sky. Showers and even a downpour will move through this morning. A south-southwesterly breeze will bring in more moisture and mild temps with highs into the lower 70's. Scattered showers and an isolated thunderstorm are expected through mid to late afternoon. It will be not be raining all day today but certainly keep the umbrella ready to go.
We dry out nicely tonight behind the cold front and temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 40's. Tomorrow looks fantastic with lots of sunshine thanks to high pressure. An approaching warm front will bring some clouds into western Mass on Sunday but we are only expecting a spot shower. The day will be generally dry and it will be warm with highs into the 70's.
Monday looks warm, and even humid with the chance for our first 80 degree day since last October! Skies should stay partly to mostly cloudy with a chance for showers and thunderstorms later in the afternoon and evening from a cold front. We turn a cooler behind the front Tuesday with highs back to the 60s, but stay dry. Temps return to the 70s Wednesday and shower chances return Thursday.
