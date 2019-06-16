SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It certainly has not been a great Father's Day weather wise as we have been dealing with showers all afternoon long.
Those showers will continue this evening so just keep that in mind if you have plans to be out and about. Showers will come to an end late tonight with skies remaining mostly cloudy. Lows tonight will fall back into the lower 60s.
Much of our weather this week will be driven by a nearly stalled frontal boundary that will waver from today through the end of the week. We do get a brief break from the showers tomorrow as high pressure passes to our north and brings us partly to mostly sunny skies. Weak areas of low pressure moving along the front will bring daily rain threats starting on Tuesday. Humidity will remain high through Friday with dew points in the 60s. Temperatures will bounce around the 70s and low 80s and overnight temps will stay close to 60 much of the week.
