SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- This afternoon will remain mostly cloudy and cool with temperatures mainly in the 60's. A wave of low pressure will bring showers and downpours this evening into tonight. A rumble of thunder is possible. We are not expecting severe weather but there may be some localized street flooding in spots where heavy rain moves through.
Severe weather will once again develop from New York City and points south across the Mid-Atlantic, on the warm side of front that is set up south of western Mass. Low pressure will ride along this front keeping us on the cooler, more stable side of things.
Tomorrow is looking beautiful as high pressure moves in. Early morning clouds will give way to lots of sunshine with temperatures into the mid to upper 70's. It will be rather breezy from the Northwest.
Dry, comfortable conditions continue into Saturday with temperatures reaching near 80. Clouds will build in the afternoon with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible Saturday night.
Sunday will feature a few more clouds as a trough (Pocket of cold air aloft) builds into the Northeast. A few showers are possible but most of the day will not be raining. Showers may linger into Monday, which will be cooler with highs only in the upper 60s.
