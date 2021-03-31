SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Rain turns steady tonight with occasional downpours and even a rumble of thunder through Thursday morning. Southerly wind becomes light around midnight, then will shift northwest and increase in the morning. Colder air rushes into the higher terrain, changing rain to snow before ending.
Snow may accumulate to an inch or less in the high terrain and mainly on grass and raised surfaces. Road conditions look mainly wet. Rain totals for western Mass should reach 0.5 to 1 inch.
Steady precip ends in the morning, then we will see occasional showers for the rest of the day. We remain breezy with northwest gusts to 30mph at times and temperatures linger in the 40s in the valley and 30s in the hills.
Showers end Thursday evening and dry air builds in for the end of the week. We remain quite chilly Friday with highs in the 30s to around 40 with a lighter, but persistent northwest breeze and some sun.
Our weather this weekend looks seasonable and mainly dry. A trough lingers overhead Saturday, allowing for a cold start in the morning, then a cool afternoon with highs in the low 50s. We should see a mainly sunny day.
Sunday turns cloudier from a passing upper level disturbance and while there is a chance for a shower, it would be brief and light. An upper low off the coast may creep back westward early next week, keeping scattered clouds and seasonable temps around through Tuesday.
