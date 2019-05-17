SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Showers and downpours will come to an end by late afternoon. Skies will clear this evening with temperatures reaching well into the 60's later on.
We continue to dry out tonight behind a departing cold front. Temperatures will fall back into the mid to upper 40s by morning. Tomorrow looks fantastic with lots of sunshine as weak high pressure moves in. Highs will reach into the lower 70's.
An approaching warm front will bring some clouds into western Mass on Sunday but we are only expecting a spot shower or two in the morning. The day will be generally dry and it will be warm with highs into the 70's.
Monday looks warm, and even humid with the chance for our first 80 degree day since last October! Skies should stay partly to mostly cloudy with a chance for showers and thunderstorms later in the afternoon and evening from a cold front. We turn a cooler behind the front Tuesday with highs back to the 60s, but stay dry. Temps return to the 70s Wednesday and shower chances return Thursday.
