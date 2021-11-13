SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A cold front moving through the region brought showers and thunderstorms to the region this afternoon with some heavy rain and gusty winds. The front will clear the area tonight and drier air moves in for the overnight.
The shower threat will come to an end later this evening with some clearing taking place overnight. A chilly night is on the way as lows will fall back into the upper 20s and lower 30s.
Sunday will be another brief break with dry weather for southern New England with some early sun, then increasing high clouds. Expect a healthy breeze in the morning, then some lighter wind in the afternoon with highs in the 40s to near 50. Our next upper level wave moves through Sunday night into Monday morning with another round of chilly showers for the valley and some light snow for the hill towns that may coat the grass. A rain or snow shower may be seen Monday, otherwise skies remain mostly cloudy.
Chilly, but dry weather is back Tuesday. Highs only make it into the lower and middle 40s and wind may gust to 20-25mph, making the day feel quite cold. Temperatures moderate Wednesday and continue to climb Thursday ahead of our next cold front. This front should bring a few showers Thursday evening, then cooler, direr air returns Friday.
(2) comments
Ohhhh Henry ! Yawn......
Don't worry this global warming usually backs off in the fall.
