SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Showers will come to an end this morning as low pressure passes to the South. Clouds will linger most of the day, but there’s a chance for a little sunshine this afternoon with temperatures reaching into the 50's to near 60. Overall today isn't looking to bad, just not as nice the last two days.
Any partial clearing tonight will be short-lived as winds shift southeast and clouds return. Tomorrow will begin dry, but rain rolls in by lunch-time and will last for the rest of the day. It will be a cool, breezy day with highs in the 40s to low 50s. Afternoon rain may come down heavy at times with a half inch likely. Some embedded thunderstorms can’t be ruled out either.
Strong low pressure lifts to the northeast tomorrow night and slams northern Maine with significant snow. For southern New England, rain tapers off as dry air comes in behind a cold front. In the upper levels, a trough builds into New England with some very cold air aloft. At the surface, Friday will be blustery and chilly with highs in the 40s and wind gusting to 30-40mph. Spotty rain showers are possible in the valley and snow showers are expected in the hill towns.
Dry weather returns for the weekend, but we remain brisk both Saturday and Sunday. Saturday looks nice with cool temps and lots of sunshine.Clouds will increase on Sunday. Easter will be mainly dry with highs nearing 60 as our next storm holds off until Sunday night into Monday morning. Rainy, mild weather returns to start next week.
(1) comment
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
