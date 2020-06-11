SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Spotty showers and a few isolated thunderstorms remain possible this afternoon as a cold front pushes into New England. There is still a risk for strong to severe storms, but it’s quite low. Most will see breaks of sun, then downpours and some thunder and lightning. Gusty breezes are possible as well.
This evening, wet weather will gradually shift to the southeast as a cold front passes by. A few showers are possible tonight, mainly East of I91, then clouds diminish overnight. Once the cold front is through, dew points will begin to drop, falling into the 50s by Friday morning and 40s by Friday afternoon!
While Friday will be a refreshing day with low humidity, it will also get quite warm. Skies look mainly sunny, which will help bring temperatures into the middle 80s by the mid-afternoon in the Pioneer Valley. A nice westerly breeze will be around throughout the day as well. Both the southern and eastern beaches look nice with highs in the 70s to around 80 and sunshine!
A second cold front will come through late Friday with some scattered clouds, but no wet weather is expected. We get another shot of dry air, which will also be milder. Temperatures return to the 70s Saturday with continued sunshine and refreshing conditions. Saturday night looks cool and comfortable!
An upper low and weak trough extend into the Northeast Sunday, but there’s still a lot of question on where this low ends up-which will determine our forecast. At this time, clouds build Sunday, but we look mainly dry with only a slight shower chance in the afternoon. Monday is looking similar. Tuesday to Thursday trends warmer with low 80s expected along with patchy clouds and sun. Humidity remains in the comfortable range much of the week.
