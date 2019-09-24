SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A weak upper level system moved through today and kicked off a few showers and downpours. These scattered showers were few and far between, and didn't amount to much.
Behind the disturbance, skies will clear and temperatures will fall into the 40s. An Autumn chill will certainly be in the air tomorrow morning. Temperatures will climb quickly once the sun rises. Wednesday looks beautiful, filled with sunshine and mild temperatures. Temperatures will reach into the middle 70s.
Thursday turns warmer in front of a cold front. This front could bring us some showers or period of rain late Thursday into early Friday. Thursday's highs will top out in the low 80s.
The long range pattern that is setting up keeps western Mass on the seasonably warm side with minimal rain chances. Abnormally dry conditions are starting to be seen in eastern Franklin County, and that will no doubt expand as the dry stretch continues.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.