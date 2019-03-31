SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It's was a dry and mild start this morning but unfortunately it did not last as a cold front brought showers this afternoon and cooler temperatures. While the showers will end this evening the cooler air is going to stick around for the start of the work week.
Expect skies to gradually clear overnight but it will remain breezy and it is going to be colder tonight with lows dropping into the upper 20s and lower 30s. The start of April is looking dry, chilly, and breezy with temperatures in the 40s for Monday. Fortunately, sunshine will be abundant despite the seasonably cool feel.
A coastal storm will develop off shore on Tuesday. Right now looks to pass just offshore, but it may be close enough to bring a few showers to parts of the region on Wednesday morning with breezy conditions. A milder feel will arrive towards the end of the week but it looks like it will also come with the chance for showers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.