SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- After a chilly start this morning with frost, clouds and showers have moved in for this evening. Showers will stick around off-and-on until about midnight, before we gradually begin clearing for Monday. These showers are courtesy of what is now Post-Tropical Cyclone Nestor. The low pressure center has lost all its tropical characteristics, but it is still bringing rain to the area nonetheless.
Tomorrow morning, the clouds will clear nicely, allowing highs to reach into the middle 60s with a ton of sunshine. Truly a beautiful October day!
Monday night will stay clear, but early Tuesday will see clouds increase in advance of our next cold front. The bulk of the rain will hold off until Tuesday evening though. Showers last overnight with a few rounds of heavier rain possible. Rain moves out early Wednesday and skies clear out. Expect a gusty breeze, but nothing significant like western Mass saw last week.
High pressure will give us a nice day Thursday. We remain in the middle 60s to end the week, but Friday will feature increasing clouds ahead of our next front, which may come through Friday night with another round of showers.
