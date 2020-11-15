SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The cold front that brought the showers and thunderstorms this evening is moving out and we will dry out overnight. A mainly dry work week is headed our way, though temperatures will run below normal.
Rain ends late tonight with overnight lows bottoming out on the milder side in the 40s. Higher elevations and cooler locations may dip into the upper 30s and flow turns westerly behind the front.
We remain breezy to start the week with 20-25mph wind gusts on Monday. It’s looking like a dry day with a mix of sun and clouds and near normal temperatures. A deepening trough will allow colder air to build into New England Monday night through Thursday and high temperatures should end up in the 30s to low 40s each day, with Wednesday looking the coldest. Another cold front will move through Tuesday with a possibility for spotty rain and snow showers. Then we return to slightly above seasonable by next weekend.
Aside from that, a pretty quiet and mostly dry week weather wise with cooler than normal temperatures. Iota is now a hurricane and is headed toward Honduras and Nicaragua whom just got hit with Eta last week. Looking to make landfall on Monday as a strong hurricane.
(3) comments
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
Hey Panzer9811, how you been??? I just got on this article and it's posted Updated 19 min ago | Posted on May 8, 2020....how the heck did you post on this story in Feb????
If you read this how's your family doing? we all good down here in New Orleans
How you been Panzer?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.