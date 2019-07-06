SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It was a hot and humid day today with temperatures topping out at 95 at Westover in Chicopee before the showers and thunderstorms came through. That means our heat wave made it one more day but cooler temperatures are on the way to close the weekend.
Showers will come to an end overnight with skies beginning to clear out. It will be another mild night as lows drop back into the middle and upper 60s.
Sunday is looking much better behind the cold front with mostly sunny skies and falling dew points. Highs on Sunday will top out in the lower to middle 80s. The warm and comfortable weather continues into Monday and Tuesday with highs in the middle to upper 80s but still with comfortable levels of humidity.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.