SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Another cloudy, cool day for western Mass with temperatures only reaching 60s. A cold front approaching this evening will bring showers and possibly a few downpours through midnight-2am. Rainfall amounts may reach a few tenths of an inch, with any downpours bringing isolated amounts of a quarter-inch.
Skies will begin to gradually clear after midnight with some areas of fog possible. By dawn, skies should be partly cloudy with temperatures in the 50s.
A fantastic Friday on tap with sunshine, only a few clouds, a nice northerly breeze, and low dew points. Temperatures will rise into the 70s to near 80 in spots-a top 10 weather day!
We get cooler Friday night under a mostly clear sky with temps dipping into the upper 40s by Saturday morning. Saturday begins sunny, so temperatures will warm quickly and highs will again near 80 degrees. Clouds build in the afternoon and a few showers are possible Saturday evening and night.
Upper level low pressure just north of New England will keep our weather a bit unsettled Sunday and Monday with the best chance for rain arriving Sunday evening and night. Temperatures fall back below normal for Monday and Tuesday with highs in the 60s, but our weather looks mainly dry. The second half of the week is trending warmer with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Shower chances return Thursday with our next cold front.
