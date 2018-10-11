SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Rain fell heavily this afternoon across western Mass, bringing 1-2" of rain to many (some in the Berkshires over 2.5") and prompting flood advisories.
Tonight, we remain muggy for a time, but dew points will fall through the morning as a cold front heads to the coast. Only a few showers will remain through Friday morning.
Meanwhile, tropical storm Michael continues quickly moving toward the NC/VA coastline and will push offshore tonight with the help of this cold front. Michael will make a pass just to the south of Nantucket-which could see up to 5” of rain and wind gusts topping 50mph.
For western Mass, a few showers could creep into the lower valley early Friday, then skies will quickly clear out. We end up mild with highs in the low 60s Friday afternoon, sunny and breezy with a northwest wind gusting to 20-30mph.
A trough digs into New England Friday, bringing a change to our weather pattern. The 80 degree temps from this week will be a distant memory and highs in the 50s return and linger. On Saturday, an upper level disturbance will bring a period of showers in the morning. Some high-resolution models hint at temps cold enough in the mountains for some snowflakes, but only the highest spots in Berkshire Co/the hill towns run a low risk. Temps Saturday only get into the low 50s with some late-day clearing.
High pressure builds at the surface Saturday night and with plenty of cold, dry air aloft, this will allow for a chilly night in western Mass. Temps dive toward the mid-30s, bringing our first frost potential of the season. Temps rebound nicely Sunday to seasonable levels under a mostly sunny sky.
Next week we will see a few weaker systems pass through, bringing shower chances Monday afternoon into early Tuesday. Temps will take another dip Tuesday behind a cold front with highs back to the 50s. Another front passes Wednesday night with little to no wet weather and will be followed with another shot of cool, dry air for Thursday.
Tonight: Some lingering showers, fog, clouds. Lows: 54-58
Tomorrow: AM clouds, PM sun. Breezy & cooler. Highs: 55-63
Saturday: AM showers, clouds. Some clearing late. Highs: 45-53
