SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It's much warmer and more humid out there this morning. A southwesterly wind will continue to bring in higher dew points and clouds. There may be a spot shower around this morning but we are not expecting much.
It will remain humid across western Mass and southern New England today. We will see a mostly cloudy sky with scattered showers and thunderstorms around especially later this afternoon and evening. There will be some heavy rain that falls from time to time but the best chance for that will be in southeast Mass, southern CT and RI. For us here in Western Mass, rainfall amounts should will average between .25 to 1" in areas that get hit with a thunderstorm.
Low pressure and a weak front will pass out of our are tonight, bringing shower chances to an end. Dew points come down tomorrow then a bit more Thursday. Tomorrow looks rain-free with some lingering patchy clouds as the slow-moving front moves off the south coast. Tomorrow and Thursday will be fairly pleasant with temps in the low to mid 80s with dew points in the 50's.
There will be no big changes this week. Temperatures will stay close to normal through Friday with highs in the lower to middle 80s. A few disturbances will move along this flow with a stray shower or thunderstorm possible Thursday and Friday with shower and storms chances increasing over the weekend. No washouts are expected and we gradually get warmer and more humid through the weekend.
