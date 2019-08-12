SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - After a fall-like weekend, we’ve got more of a summer weather day today. Temperatures got back into the middle 80s and luckily, we’ve kept the lower humidity from the weekend. However, some changes will begin tonight with increasing clouds and humidity ahead of an approaching front.
A southwesterly wind flow will bring in higher dew points and more clouds tonight. A few spotty showers are possible close to midnight and overnight, but they will be very spotty. Temperatures fall into the mid-60s for most.
Tuesday will be a humid day across western Mass and southern New England. We will see a mostly cloudy sky with scattered showers and thunderstorms around much of the day-but especially later in the afternoon and evening. There will be some heavy rain that falls Tuesday, but the best chance for that will be in southeast Mass, southern CT and RI. For western Mass, rainfall amounts should end up around a few tenths of an inch. If a thunderstorm develops, whoever gets it may end up around a half inch or more.
Low pressure and a weak front will pass out of our area Tuesday night, bringing shower chances to an end. Dew points come down a bit Wednesday, then a bit more Thursday. Wednesday looks rain-free with some lingering patchy clouds as the slow-moving front moves off the south coast.
We’ve got a zonal upper level flow in place, so we don’t have any big weather changes this week. Temperatures will stay close to normal through Friday with highs in the lower to middle 80s. A few disturbances will move along this flow with a shower or thunderstorm chance for Thursday into Friday, then again over the weekend. No washouts are expected and we gradually get warmer and more humid through the weekend.
