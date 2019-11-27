SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- We saw a gorgeous weather day yesterday with sunshine and highs in the lower 60s in the Pioneer Valley! Today will still be rather mild but with clouds and showers later today.
We've cooled off quite a bit overnight with temperatures starting in the 30's this morning. Clouds are on the increase too as strong low pressure moves into the Great Lakes region, a cold front will move east and sweep through New England tonight. Ahead of the front, we will have a southeasterly breeze and cloudy skies with highs near 50. Showers become more likely later in the afternoon and evening as the front approaches. Rain amounts look light with most picking up a tenth of an inch or so.
Behind the cold front, the wind will shift to the west and increase tonight. Colder air dives into the high elevations and some snow showers are possible in the Berkshires through Thanksgiving morning. An inch or less is possible in the highest locations.
Low pressure over the Gulf of Maine will continue to strengthen tomorrow, leading to some gusty wind over New England and the Mid-Atlantic on Thanksgiving. Wind gusts across western Mass could top 30-40mph at times. We will see a dry day in the Pioneer Valley with more clouds than sunshine. High temps climb into the mid to upper 40s, but with the wind, it will feel like 20s in the hills and 30s in the valley.
High pressure builds in on Friday, but we are still breezy with wind gusts of 20-30mph at times. For early morning shoppers, expect wind chills in the teens! Afternoon highs make it to around 40, but it will feel like i't's in the 20s most of the day. Bright sunshine will help a bit. The wind will relax Friday night, leading to temps in the teens by Saturday morning. Saturday looks dry and bright with highs in the middle to upper 30s. The wind should be much lighter but a cold feel will certainly be in the air.
Our next storm will arrive in New England by midday Sunday. A strong low moves to our northwest, but a secondary low develops along the mid-Atlantic coast. This coastal low will likely bring a period of snow/mix Sunday afternoon/Sunday night. There’s still a lot of uncertainty as far as precip type and amount, but either way this will have high impact due to it being a very busy travel day! Stay tuned!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.