SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Showers will come to an end this morning with clouds giving way to sunshine. It will turn less humid and windy as a cold front pushes east of the valley. A gusty Northwesterly flow will make for a nice afternoon and evening. Although windy, it will be sunny, warm and dry with temperatures in the mid to upper 70's while dew points fall into the 40's.
Tonight will be clear and cool as the wind diminishes. It will be a great night for sleeping with temps falling into the 40's and lower 50's. (With a clear sky and little or no wind the temperature always has the potential to fall to the dew points)
Tomorrow will be sunny and pleasant. The wind will lighter with high pressure in control. Temperatures will reach near 80. Low pressure will move in quickly though and will put an end to our dry weather. Thursday will be damp and cool with periods of rain. Temps will stay in the 60s on with dew points in the 60's as well so it will be a cool, rather muggy day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.