SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) --Showers will move through this afternoon as cold front makes it's way through New England. he wind will shift into the northwest and temperatures will slide to near 40 by this evening. Bundle up this evening, temps will slide slowly but wind chills will dip quickly into the 20's thanks to a gusty northwesterly wind. Wind will diminish later tonight and temperatures will fall into the 20's under a clear sky by morning.
Tomorrow will be sunny and seasonable under a mostly sunny sky. Temperatures will start in the 20's but end up in the middle 40's. As low pressure moves towards the Northeast clouds will move back in late in the day. Saturday evening stays dry. Precipitation will hold off until well after mid-night.
Low pressure passes to our south on Sunday, bringing wet, nasty conditions. We have a lack of cold air, so this system will be mainly rain. Early Sunday morning there may be enough low level cold air for an icy mix mainly for the hills and Franklin County. Watch out for slippery spots and but even here temps should inch above freezing with plain rain in the afternoon. We'll likely pick up .5-1" of rain. We are not expecting flooding rain or damaging winds; although it will be breezy making it feel like it's in the lower 30's all day.
We dry out for Monday and Tuesday with a fair amount of sunshine and seasonable temperatures. By Tuesday temps will reach into the lower 50s. Clouds build Tuesday night and Wednesday will be windy and mild with highs in the 50s. Showers are likely by the afternoon and evening with a cold front, then we turn colder for Thanksgiving. An upper low may bring a few rain and snow showers, but it won’t be much. Dry, cold, blustery weather lingers into Black Friday.
