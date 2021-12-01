SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We’ve seen a dry, cool day across western Mass with afternoon highs hitting mid 40s in the lower valley to around 40 farther north and in the hill towns. Skies remain mostly cloudy ahead of an approaching warm front and light rain and snow showers should arrive after midnight.
Rain and snow showers will stay mainly light and scattered with some coatings of snow possible around the Rt. 2 corridor briefly. Temperatures should slowly climb overnight, changing any mixing to rain in most spots. Rainfall will only be around a few hundredths of an inch. Temperatures fall into the lower and middle 30s overnight.
Thursday looks much milder with highs hitting low 50s in the valley with gusty breezes out of the south-southwest. Wind gusts may reach 20-40mph at times. Occasional showers are possible in the afternoon and evening as a stronger cold front moves through the area. Temperatures turn colder for Friday behind the front.
Friday begins blustery and colder with a few snow showers or squalls in the Berkshires. Skies turn mostly sunny to partly cloudy for many with northwest wind gusts to 30-40mph. High pressure builds Friday night, bringing lighter wind and therefore colder temps with lows falling to around 20.
A mainly dry weekend is on the way, though a few snow showers or flurries are possible Saturday from a weak upper level disturbance passing by. Temperatures remain near and slightly below normal through Sunday with a good deal of cloud cover.
Next week we are expecting a busier weather pattern with a storm system coming through every other day or so. We are also trending warmer in general, so most storms will bring rain to southern New England with some mixing possible early and late in the storm’s duration. A storm Monday will bring rain showers to our area with a potential for a change to snow showers Monday night behind a cold front. Breezy and colder weather returns Tuesday, then our next storm arrives Wednesday with a mix to rain.
(2) comments
Ohhhh Henry ! Yawn......
Don't worry this global warming usually backs off in the fall.
